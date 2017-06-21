Opinion

We need to take back control of our town: OPINION

Christian Morrow
| 21st Jun 2017 6:35 AM
Main Beach Byron Bay
Main Beach Byron Bay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay remains caught in a perfect storm of popularity.

There is a paucity of affordable accommodation for those living and working here and unrelenting pressure to subdivide and develop in ways many consider to be unsustainable.

There are 10,000 of us versus two million visitors a year, which can leave us ratepayers feeling like strangers in our own town.

RELATED: Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

We are a microcosm of the world, with every shape and flavour of person living or visiting here and it's all turbo-charged by phenomenal property prices and the flow of tourist dollars.

Tourists come here to dream their dreams, developers eye off the town and scheme their schemes and the rest of us, it seems, want to rent our houses out permanently on airbnb and make a motzah"motza.

We queue up to crawl into town from both the north and the south, do battle with the crowds and shell out big time on rent, utilities and food.

My favourite joke about Byron is: "The service may be slow but thank god it's expensive".

I think many of us feel despair when we see our town getting trashed.

I'm not just talking about drunken yobbos yobbo-ing up the place, and the depletion of our infrastructure, including, and especially, the roads.

I'm talking also about those who trash Byron with cheap shots in the media because we steadfastly refuse to conform to big-city ideas about what Byron Bay is supposed to be.

We persist in doing it our own weird way, which is why people want to come here in the first place.

This week I caught up with former Byron Shire News editors Gary Chigwidden and Digby Hildreth (see picture at right). Gary started here in 1995, then Digby in 2011 and I began here in 2013.

Over that past 22 years, all of us have written about the idea of a bed tax for Byron Bay at some stage.

All of us have seen the idea squashed by successive State governments, but this is an idea whose time must surely have come.

The council is looking at a report on it this week and the issue continues to simmer across all our local media.

We need a bed tax because there are literally no more golden eggs to squeeze out of this goose.

We have brought in paid parking (with exemptions) and ratepayers are going to be stumping up an extra 7.5% in rates to try to maintain our infrastructure.

We pay tourist prices for all our staples and it's not like petrol, phones, power or insurance cost less round here, even though many work in casualised and poorly paid tourism and hospitality focussed jobs.

So ratepayers are seriously pissed off. We are pissed off at council, we are pissed off at the tourists, we are pissed off at airbnb and we are pissed off at each other - often arguing long and hard about who is or isn't a local and who has the right to determine the future of our town.

The people we should be pissed off at is the State government - and I include all political shades in this.

We need the ability to levy a bed or visitor tax so we can take back control of our town and our destiny.

Either that or we airbnb the whole place and start over somewhere else.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  airbnb byron bay northern rivers community northern rivers development opinion

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $100 for parents with sporty kids

Anzac service at St Mary's College.

The Treasurer has revealed a multi-billion splurge on schools

Have your say: Draft Rural Land Use Strategy

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson. Photo Veda Dante / Byron Shire News

Byron Shire Council seeks more feedback on their Rural Land Use plan

Band cancels Splendour show after sexual assault claims

Melbourne band The Football Club.

Rising young Melbourne band pulls out after sexual assault claims

Local Partners

WEATHER: Rain, hazardous coastal conditions forecast

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Byron Bay sex school to launch in July

Kristin Murray of Byron Bay will open a women's centre in early July.

Women's Shack will host workshops for men and women.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Songs and culture from Easter Island in Bangalow

ISLAND VIBES: Byron Bay musician Jorge 'Yoyo' Tuki (top) and his band.

Yoyo Tuki presents his band

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Excellent Opportunity in Byron Bay&#39;s Arts and Industrial Estate

4/65 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property ... Contact Agent

Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property is conveniently positioned and offers the opportunity of a solid investment or...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!