‘We let your son down’: Report released into Lucas’ death

The Faram family intend to sue the hospital over Lucas' death.

The Faram family intend to sue the hospital over Lucas' death.

A REPORT into the death of three-year-old Lucas Faram has found he would still be alive if the Townsville University Hospital had treated him appropriately.

The internal report compiled by the hospital found the little boy would have survived if the hospital had completed a CT scan that would have shown his ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt was not working.

His death sparked a major clinical practice change at the hospital in the wake of the review, honouring the legacy of the little boy.

In a statement Townsville Hospital and Health Service (THHS) chief executive Kieran Keyes said "we let your son down."

The Faram family intend to sue the hospital over Lucas' death.

Lucas' Law will mean every child with a VP shunt who presents at Townsville University Hospital, be considered for a shunt malfunction and urgently escalated to a senior doctor for decision making.

The new process will mean senior doctors will prioritise a CT scan for children to check their shunt is working.

The report, which was obtained by the Townsville Bulletin, found that "multiple cognitive biases" led to a delay in Lucas's diagnosis.

It also found that "not completing the CT scan earlier led to a delayed diagnosis" and Lucas's death.

The communication and documentation of vital signs and fluid balance were also found to have potentially increased the "boy's ongoing deterioration earlier".

The review found Lucas died of obstructive hydrocephalus and delayed medical imaging and diagnosis contributed to his death.

Lucas Faram.

The hospital will implement the three recommendations put forward in the review:

- In all patients who present with a VP shunt in situ, documentation must be completed at a registrar level or higher to confirm that shunt dysfunction has been considered as a contributing factor to the clinical presentation. CT scan of the head is the preferred modality. A low threshold for neurological consultation is required.

- Improve awareness of the risk of how cognitive biases (a focus on the working diagnosis) impact clinical decision-making and care.

- The health service will improve the care and management of children with a VP shunt.

Lucas Faram.

Lucas's mum Gelria said she was "shattered" when she read the report which details her son's treatment and reason for his death.

"We are satisfied with how things are progressing, the hospital has taken responsibility," Mrs Faram said.

"I don't blame anybody, I blame the system, the system has to change.

"I think Lucas has changed the system."

The death of Lucas has turned the Faram family's life upside down, with dad Paul taking time off work to help raise their children, who have been traumatised by their brothers death.

Mrs Faram said she tried to return to work recently, but her "brain doesn't function" the way it used to.

She said her surviving children, Paul Jr, Evie and Edith were struggling.

Lucas Faram died at Townsville University Hospital on Sunday, January 17.

Mrs Faram said the family was already pursuing legal action against the hospital, saying Lucas's treatment was "negligent".

THHS chief executive Kieran Keyes said the report came after a three-month clinical review.

"I couldn't offer more sincere apologies to the Faram family, we let your son down,"

he said.

"On behalf of the treating teams and the organisation, I'm sorry."

Mr Keyes said transparency was crucial and the comprehensive clinical review, undertaken by five medical and surgical specialists and two senior nurses, had been delivered ahead of schedule.

The care of Lucas and recommendations would be presented at the statewide Patient Safety Committee to be considered for adoption throughout Queensland.

A Medical Services spokesman said they hoped the Faram family took some comfort in the findings of the review.

Townsville Hospital and Health Services Chief Executive Kieran Keyes.

"These changes will make a significant difference to the care we provide to the treatment of future patients who may have faulty shunts," the spokesman said.

"We believe these changes will reduce the risk of missing a shunt that is not functioning correctly without exposing any child to unnecessary X-ray radiation from a CT scan."

They said the review did not recommend a mandatory approach to CT scans because in some situations staff may confirm the shunt was functioning correctly and a CT would pose a risk if done for all children.

"We've significantly lowered the clinical threshold for presenting patients with a shunt to be considered for a CT scan," they said.

"I truly believe that this strikes the right balance in providing appropriate care while reducing the risk of missing a faulty shunt."

Mrs Faram said this made sense because if a child who had a shunt came into hospital with a broken arm or leg, there was an obvious cause.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as 'We let your son down': Report released into Lucas' death