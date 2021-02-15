Menu
SHOWER SEASON: Rain gauges across the Northern Rivers are due for a drenching this week.
News

’We are not in for a sunny week’, BOM warns

Alison Paterson
15th Feb 2021 9:30 AM
After a wet weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted residents on the Northern Rivers will still need their umbrellas.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said while the rain across the region varied from town to town, it was a welcome change form this time last year.

“A year ago the state was on fire,” she said.

“Now the worst problem seems to be black spot on your roses which, compared to last year’s bushfires, is great.”

Ms Reid said the majority of rain on the Northern Rivers fell at Byron Bay, with 59mm, although Cape Byron recorded 43mm.

“Kyogle received 40mm but Casino only 7.8mm,” she said.

“We can expect more showery-ness over the coming week, with Thursday looking like the wettest day.

“There will be a steady accumulation of rainfall in the gauge.

“We are not in for a sunny week.”

How your town fared on the weekend

Ballina 11mm

Byron Bay 59mm

Cape Byron 43mm

Casino 7.8mm

Coopers Shoot 45mm

Goonengerry 54mm

Kyogle 40mm

Lismore 16mm

Lismore Airport 13mm

Myocum 51mm

Repentance Creek 48mm

How much rain do you receive?

Send us your rainfall photos to northernstar@news.com.au.

