’We are not in for a sunny week’, BOM warns
After a wet weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted residents on the Northern Rivers will still need their umbrellas.
BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said while the rain across the region varied from town to town, it was a welcome change form this time last year.
“A year ago the state was on fire,” she said.
“Now the worst problem seems to be black spot on your roses which, compared to last year’s bushfires, is great.”
Ms Reid said the majority of rain on the Northern Rivers fell at Byron Bay, with 59mm, although Cape Byron recorded 43mm.
“Kyogle received 40mm but Casino only 7.8mm,” she said.
“We can expect more showery-ness over the coming week, with Thursday looking like the wettest day.
“There will be a steady accumulation of rainfall in the gauge.
“We are not in for a sunny week.”
How your town fared on the weekend
Ballina 11mm
Byron Bay 59mm
Cape Byron 43mm
Casino 7.8mm
Coopers Shoot 45mm
Goonengerry 54mm
Kyogle 40mm
Lismore 16mm
Lismore Airport 13mm
Myocum 51mm
Repentance Creek 48mm
How much rain do you receive?
