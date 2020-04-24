Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mum accidentally named her daughter Lasagne and is worried she might get teased. Picture: iStock
A mum accidentally named her daughter Lasagne and is worried she might get teased. Picture: iStock
Offbeat

‘We accidentally named our kid Lasagna’

by Faye James
24th Apr 2020 12:59 PM

A mum who accidentally named her daughter "Lasagne" has taken to Reddit to ask if she should change her name, even though it was initially meant to be a touching tribute to her husband's mother who lost her fight to cancer.

"My husband and I welcomed our first child about nine weeks ago. We found out it was going to be a girl and we quickly decided on the name Elizabeth for her," she began the post.

"Her middle name was originally going to be Jane, with the intent to call her EJ, however, when I was seven months pregnant, my husband's mother lost her fight with breast cancer.

"Her name was Anya (pronunciation: Ahn-Yuh). I loved her so I offered to change the middle name from Jane to Anya.

"My husband and his family were touched and agreed so our daughter became Elizabeth Anya Jane Last-Name."

For more stories like this, go to kidspot.com.au

A mum accidentally named her daughter Lasagne and is worried she might get teased. Picture: iStock
A mum accidentally named her daughter Lasagne and is worried she might get teased. Picture: iStock

'MY SISTER POINTED IT OUT'

But a few days after she was born, the parents quickly started calling her Liz instead of Elizabeth. Now her legal name is all but forgotten and everyone refers to her as Liz Last-Name.

"We've been having frequent group-Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected.

"My sister pointed out that we named our baby 'Lasagna'. I hadn't made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together 'Liz Ayna' it really does make 'lasagna," the mum lamented.

"I then told my sister that I doubt anyone would make that connection, especially considering people rarely use their middle names in daily life.

"But then my whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter 'Lasagna'."

RELATED: Parents in 2020 choose baby names you've never heard of

The mum stopped speaking with her relatives as they keep reminding her of the ‘Lasagne’ connection. Picture: iStock
The mum stopped speaking with her relatives as they keep reminding her of the ‘Lasagne’ connection. Picture: iStock

'NOW I'M SCARED'

"Now I'm scared that when she eventually starts school her classmates and others will latch onto this and make fun of her," she continued.

She then explained that she stopped speaking with her relatives as they keep reminding her of the 'Lasagne' connection.

The Reddit users were sympathetic of the mum's plight and even reminded her that Amy Schumer made the same mistake.

"The other day I saw Amy Schumer changed her kids name because she didn't realise it sounded like genital (Gene Atell or something). So, it definitely could be worse!" they wrote.

What do you think? Should she change the name? Let us know in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot.com.au and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 'We accidentally named our kid Lasagna'

More Stories

editors picks kids offbeat parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Australians will commemorate Anzac Day from home on Saturday. This is a step-by-step guide to using your free Virtual Candle and other content to Light Up The Dawn.

        Isolation won’t stop community from honouring Anzacs

        premium_icon Isolation won’t stop community from honouring Anzacs

        News ANZAC Day will look very different this year.

        COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

        premium_icon COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

        News THE man will defend the allegation he set his dog upon another person in the early...

        Bypass works move onto next stages

        premium_icon Bypass works move onto next stages

        Council News A TOTAL of 140 Mitchell’s Rainforest Snails have been found and relocated at the...