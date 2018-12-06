Ways to avoid steaming up the car windows

Weather conditions, like storms and rain, the windscreen can fog up and that makes it difficult.

Weather conditions, like storms and rain, the windscreen can fog up and that makes it difficult. Kevin Farmer

Being able to see while driving is vital, but in some weather conditions, like storms and rain, the windscreen can fog up and that makes it difficult.

There are a number of products you can apply to the glass to reduce fogging, ranging from professional specialist treatments to simple things you find around the home like shaving cream and raw potatoes.

But while fancy treatments are tempting and spuds might sound intriguing, your car's demister system should do the job just fine and save you raiding your wallet and the pantry.

Most modern vehicles are equipped with air-conditioning and using it with the demister will speed up the process considerably, provided the glass is clean.

Dirty glass is another issue altogether. Whether it's tinted or not, a filthy windscreen is not only difficult to see through, it can also be quite reflective, causing another layer of difficulty.

I find you get the best results by using a clean, damp chamois, then wiping off any streaks with a clean, dry microfibre cloth or paper towel. Just be aware that paper towel can be a bit aggressive if you have tinted surfaces and avoid using any ammonia-based products as they can degrade the tint material over time.

You want the best visibility possible in all driving conditions and keeping a windscreen clean and fog-free will make a big difference whether it's storming or the sun is shining.