News

Way too much fun to be a lesson

Christian Morrow
| 8th Mar 2017 3:35 PM
CONTRAPTION: Year seven students Adel Phelong, Matilda Thornton and Bethany Woods with their ping pong roller coaster contraption.
CONTRAPTION: Year seven students Adel Phelong, Matilda Thornton and Bethany Woods with their ping pong roller coaster contraption. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MULLUMBIMBY High School's first combined STEM class for the year looked too much like fun to be a lesson.

The school Library was buzzing with excitement as two year 7 classes drew plans, built towering structures of cardboard, rolled ping pong balls to and fro, took photos and made videos.

It was all about bringing together Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines into one practical problem solving lesson.

"The lesson draws on skills and knowledge from those four subjects areas to help the students solve real world contextual problems,” said head teacher of Technology and Applied Studies (TAS), Kelly Spillstead.

"Our new year 7 cohort come from so many different feeder schools so this is also an ideal way for them to build new friendships and establish collaborative relationships around problem solving skills,” she said.

"This week's challenge was to build a ping pong ball run that included a tower structure, a run to carry the ball with a free fall drop into a cup plus the most successful run would be the slowest run.

"They are designing structures, looking at time and directional flow and documenting the process in still photographs and slow motion video. The results will be processed using their technology skills and presented using visual media and other Google applications.

"This first project was relatively simple but the problems will become more complex over time.”

Computer teacher David Steedman said many of the students who would usually not be interested in mathematics were deeply engaged in the project.

"They love what they are doing and even with two classes combined in the one space every student is totally engaged in working towards an out come.

Ms Spillstead the STEM program would continue in Year 8 and if successful become part of HSC studies.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Way too much fun to be a lesson

Way too much fun to be a lesson

MULLUM High Library was buzzing with excitement as students built towering structures of cardboard, rolled ping pong balls, took photos and made videos.

Everyday wonder of Elysium begins

INSTALLATION:Co-Curators Rebecca Townsend and Jane Fullerton with artist Danny Gretscher. In the background are Jake and Paul from Byron Bay Painters.

Elysium is up and running

Three guitars in Bluesfest raffle

GUITAR RAFFLE: Cystic Fibrosis campaigners Jenny and Alan Tunks with the three Gibson Les Paul Studio guitars that will be raffled at Bluesfest.

The Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle is on again

EXCLUSIVE: Ballina airport terminal to triple in size

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager Neil Weatherson, operations manager Graeme Gordon and reporting officer Paul Slattery look at the plans for the extensions to the existing airport.

Why waiting for a flight is about to get a whole lot more enjoyable

Local Partners

Way too much fun to be a lesson

MULLUM High Library was buzzing with excitement as students built towering structures of cardboard, rolled ping pong balls, took photos and made videos.

Business thrives inside the Byron bubble

BACK TO BUSINESS: TripADeal founders Norm Black and Richard Johnston with Monique McNamara from Up&Up Business Coaching, Felisimina Jom from NORTEC, Norm Black, Leah Kapral from Byron Chamber of Commerce, Richard Johnston and Marina Mangano from Keystone Private Accounting.

Business thrives inside the Byron bubble

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

A sweaty rock'n'roll gig by The Living End shifts the mood

KEEN TO TOUR: The Living End - Andy Strachan, Chris Cheney, and Scott Owen - will play at Byron Bay on March 19.

Staring Down The Barrel is The Living End's latest single.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour against some stunning outback scenery.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Everyday wonder of Elysium begins

INSTALLATION:Co-Curators Rebecca Townsend and Jane Fullerton with artist Danny Gretscher. In the background are Jake and Paul from Byron Bay Painters.

Elysium is up and running

Three guitars in Bluesfest raffle

GUITAR RAFFLE: Cystic Fibrosis campaigners Jenny and Alan Tunks with the three Gibson Les Paul Studio guitars that will be raffled at Bluesfest.

The Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle is on again

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!