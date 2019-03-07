WAVE RAVE: Weekend swell set to drop

Hi Mates,

We have this constant east swell rolling into The Shire with warm water and plenty of waves. The winds have been mostly on shore but there have been a few days with lighter winds that have given surfers a chance to chase some good fun waves. The Bay has been the pick again this past week but still losing heaps of sand along Clarkes Beach with more trees washing into the surf zone. We should see a boost in the swell today with southerly winds before we have the swell dropping over the weekend and the north winds blow in.

Today will hopefully see the classic waves in Noosa fire up for the Noosa Longboard Open for both Men & Women. It is the first event in the Longboard season that will bring some of the best longboarders from around the globe to Noosa for the festival. Roisin Carolan and Jack Entwistle will both be there to represent The Bay and hope we see them advance all the way.

Last weekend down at Avoca Beach we had a big Qualifying Series event that saw Sage Erickson and Connor O'Leary win the first WSL QS3,000 event in Australia.

The Sisstrevolution and Vissla Central Coat Pro gave both Men and Women equal prizemoney which makes for a massive change in sport, with surfing leading the charge.

Starting on Monday we will see all the best surfers at Newcastle again for Surfest in the Mens' Burton Automotive Pro and the Women in the Holmes Civil Developments Pro. Check it on www.worldsurfleague.com