WAVE RAVE: Waiting on offshore winds

RAVE: Storm surf at Clarkes Beach this week saw the loss of trees and sand, and surfing lessons cancelled. Contributed

WOW, what a weekend of waves we had hitting the North Coast and Southeast Queensland.

The swell hit hard and there were plenty of big waves at all the popular surf spots, which were very busy indeed.

The Bay in Byron was as busy as we have ever seen it, with surfers stretched from The Pass through to The Wreck and every single spot in between.

The surf was out of control along the open beaches, with the winds up to 45 knots for a few days.

The Gold Coast had epic waves at Snapper Rocks all the way through to Kirra, Currumbin Rocks had waves, as well as Burleigh Point going off the Richter scale.

Jet skis made surfing a lot easier up there but it was like a zoo in the surf zone trying to paddle as well as dodge the skis but the tow in crew had the best of it by far.

There was so much water moving out there that we lost more sand and trees from Clarkes Beach and surfing lessons in Byron Bay were cancelled due to safety concerns.

It was not good for beginners or even novice surfers out there in the windy waves.

The next week looks to have some more east swell rolling into the Shire and all we need is a few offshore days to clean up the surf.

Avoca Beach is hosting the Men's and Women's QS 3000 Vissla Central Coast Pro and the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro this weekend, where we will see some of the Championship Tour surfers competing and getting ready for a massive 2019 surfing season.