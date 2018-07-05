Menu
RAVERS: The crew from Town and Country Surfboards. Gary Morgan
WAVE RAVE: Town and Country era ends

by Gary Morgan
5th Jul 2018 2:45 PM

THERE were some super cool winds the past week in the shire with small but sweet waves around to keep surfers stoked.

This week's surfing action in South Africa saw Soli Bailey just miss the quarter final and as of going to press JBay had started with all the surfers getting some great fun but windy waves on day one with some long rides and seriously great surfing. Kelly Slater made his comeback and Joel Parkinson has called this year his last season.

TOWN & Country Surfboards here in The Bay has also finished up.

The Bay's Doug Unger has been instrumental within the surfing industry for more than 30 plus years operating the T&C label, McCoy, and more recently MR and Maddog surfboard manufacturing.

Doug had employed many of Byron Bays' finest surfboard builders during these years producing some of the worlds' best surfboards.

Byron Bay Boardriders was formed in 1979 by Doug Unger, Gary Timperly and friends under a mango tree in Doug's backyard.

Since then, BBB has become one of the premier boardriders clubs in Australia.

Thanks Doug. Hope we all get to see some more waves here this week.

Happy Days and catch you in the waves. Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay

