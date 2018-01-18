Wave Rave: The bay finally gets some waves

TURN FOR THE BEST: Tahiti's Vahine Fierro in action.

WE had a pulse from a strong southerly swell that hit The Shire last Monday.

Surfers came out of the woodwork with some waves to finally ride in The Bay.

We had some strong southerly winds hang for a few days that smashed the open beaches but the swell wrapped into town and we had some great fun waves.

The World Surf League is getting straight back to work in the New Year with a contest in Israel for the Men's QS 3,000 Kontiki Beach in Netanya.

There were plenty of Qualifying Series competitors from all around the globe getting their chance to gain some points for the big year ahead.

They also had some good fun waves there for the second year in a row.

Coming up soon is the Byron Bay Board paddle which is back on on Australia Day.

This event raises money from surfers paddling from Wategos Beach back to the Byron Bay SLSC.

This year you can register online as well as on the day.

Check out the website for all the info at www.byronboardpaddle.com.au as well as Facebook.

Hawaii's Finn McGill is the 2017 World Junior Champion for the Men and he just defeated Japan's rising star Joh Azuchi, to claim the final.

Tahiti's Vahine Fierro defeated Hawaiian Summer Macedo in the final to win the 2017 Jeep World Junior Women's Championship becoming the first Tahitian to win a WSL World Title.

The Australian Longboard Surfing Open will celebrate its seventh year at Kingscliff in February 2018.

It will be running from February 28-March 4 with the Noosa Festival starting the following week.

Entries: www.australian longboardopen.com

Happy Days and catch you in the waves.