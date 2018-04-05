Wave Rave: Swell on the way for Bay

WHAT an awesome weekend we had in The Shire last week, with some great waves, the Blues Festival going off and all the holiday makers making the most of what we love about the Byron Shire.

We had a few days of light northerly winds that may have upset a few crew but that's how Easter is in Byron.

There is still some swell rolling into the beach breaks, as well as more offshore winds each morning in The Shire for the next week.

If you are on holidays and are looking to do some surfing lessons in Byron Bay, make sure you get the expert advice from the Quiksilver Surf Stores in town.

The Rip Curl Pro surfing contest at Bells Beach has been an amazing event to watch, with Mick Fanning having his send-off from competition.

As of going to press, they were finishing the third round of the men's competition and the women were up to the quarter finals, with the young rookie Caroline Marks on fire.

There have been plenty of upsets in both the men's and women's heats out there with some of the best surfers eliminated in the early rounds. Hope you all had the chance to see the incredible surfing.

The WSL Crew will continue in Margaret River next week from April 11.