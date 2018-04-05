Menu
Wave Rave: Swell on the way for Bay

CUT BACK: Silvana Lima in action.
CUT BACK: Silvana Lima in action. WSL/Kelly Cestari

WHAT an awesome weekend we had in The Shire last week, with some great waves, the Blues Festival going off and all the holiday makers making the most of what we love about the Byron Shire.

We had a few days of light northerly winds that may have upset a few crew but that's how Easter is in Byron.

There is still some swell rolling into the beach breaks, as well as more offshore winds each morning in The Shire for the next week.

If you are on holidays and are looking to do some surfing lessons in Byron Bay, make sure you get the expert advice from the Quiksilver Surf Stores in town.

The Rip Curl Pro surfing contest at Bells Beach has been an amazing event to watch, with Mick Fanning having his send-off from competition.

As of going to press, they were finishing the third round of the men's competition and the women were up to the quarter finals, with the young rookie Caroline Marks on fire.

There have been plenty of upsets in both the men's and women's heats out there with some of the best surfers eliminated in the early rounds. Hope you all had the chance to see the incredible surfing.

The WSL Crew will continue in Margaret River next week from April 11.

Byron Shire News

COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

BYRON Bay is in danger of being loved to death according to Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

HEARING TRAUMATIC: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing in Sydney was extremely traumatic and emotional for the boy's family and police involved. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Police now waiting on Law Enforcement Conduct Commission decision

EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

KIND NOTE: Couldn't help noticing that you stuck all your rubbish under your car, even though there is a bin just 20 feet away.

A kind note can go a long way.

Hands-on Bluesfest experience

ON THE JOB: SAE students Om Isvari, Shamai Rogers and Kabir Alum-Zadah at Bluesfest.

Students get real world experience.

