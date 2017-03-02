WAVE RAVE: Sharing the surfing stoke

SWAGGER: It's all about surfing with style at style surfing.

HI MATES,

We had massive weekend in The Bay for the Surf Festival.

Great to see Bob McT, Rusty, Mono and Roy, along with a lot of other legends from The Bay sharing their surf stoke to all the next generation of surfers that are coming here and hitting the waves and the surf scene in The Bay.

I was out at teaching at Clarkes Beach during the week and was watching Von Pendergast catching some of the better waves as always from The Pass all the way through.

The Surf Safe Byron page on Facebook is something Max and Von Pendergast are passionate about sharing and should be read by all novice and rookie surfers to get more of an understanding about keeping safer in the surf. Surf lesson enquiries are always available at the Quiksilver Surf Stores.

The Australian Open of Surfing is on at Manly Beach in Sydney this week and is a massive event to check out with all the live footage at: www.australian openofsurfing.com.

Remember tomorrow's Sportsmans Lunch, a big fundraiser for the Byron Bay Winter Whales, kicking off at noon at the Sun Bistro.

All money raised goes to local charities, Rabbit Bartholomew will be there as well.

For bookings call 66856500.

Get ready for the Quiksilver Pro that starts on March 14 up at the Goldy.

The competition infrastructure is going up on the beach already for the event.

Go The Bay. Happy Days and See u in the Surf. Gaz.

Stylesurf@bigpond.com.