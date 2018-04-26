WAVE RAVE: Ocean swim and malibu classic sign-ons

SLIDE AWAY: Making it look easy on a long board.

SLIDE AWAY: Making it look easy on a long board. Byron Bay Malibu Club

THE waves just keep rolling into The Shire and we have had some crazy rain, then we get to see the sunshine again.

The water is still really warm, but the winds are becoming more brisk as we get closer to the winter months.

Plenty of surfers have had their share of waves with the open beach breaks having some sweet peaks with offshore winds during the mornings.

The Bay has been awesome from Wategos to The Wreck and beyond, during the good tides with plenty of sand moving around from the non-stop swells.

Starting tomorrow we have the Byron Bay Malibu Classic at Wategos Beach.

Long boarders travel far and wide to be part of this iconic event and we hope the waves turn on with some fun in the sun.

Make sure you get over to Wategos Beach to see the best long boarders in action and then to the Byron Bay Bowlo for a few bevvies each night.

The presentation is on Sunday run by the Byron Bay Malibu Club and The Bowlo. If you still need to enter, check the details on www.byronbaymalibu club.org.

On May 6, we have the Byron Bay Winter Whales Ocean Swim.

The race will see swimmers jumping into the surf at Wategos and charging over to Main Beach, where the Winter Whales and the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club host one of the biggest fundraising events held in The Bay.

Entries available at www.byronbayoceanswim classic.com.au.

Happy days and catch you at Wategos Beach.

Gaz