WAVE RAVE: Mono out for a hat trick of wins

TRIPLE: Mark Mono Stewart on his way to his third consecutive win. Contributed

THIS weekend we will see Mark 'Mono' Stewart competing in the first of two events for the Adaptive Surf League (ASL) tour at Huntington Beach in the USA.

He will be surfing against over 100 competitors from more than 21 countries and hopes to take home a large chunk of the $20,000 prize-money.

This competition is a great lead into the final event, the 2018 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship that will take place from December 12-16 in La Jolla, California, USA.

These ISA Surfing Championships were created to give surfers with physical challenges an opportunity to compete and display their talents in a Paralympic-style, world-class competition.

This event has experienced unprecedented growth since the inaugural edition in 2015, which Mono won, and has spurred the growth of the sport around the world, with many nations now holding National Championships of their own to select their National Teams to compete.

With the lack of surf here in The Bay, Mono has just spent two weeks training and preparing in Indonesia.

"I'm stoked, surfing all day, everyday, on the east coast of Bali has really helped me to fine tune my equipment and prepare mentally” Stewart said.

Australia and Byron Bay will be well represented with Stewart and David Monk both being selected.

David will be hoping to better last years' finals appearance and Mono will be going for his third world title and is confident the Aussie team can all make the podium in their divisions and hopefully bring home the Gold in the Teams event.

The event will be webcast live via the ISA webpage.

As of going to press we were still in the waiting period for the Vans World Cup at Sunset Beach where we have Byron Bays' Soli Bailey and Kyuss King in Round 4.

Check all the action live when the surfing is on at www.worldsurfleague.com

Happy Days and Go the Bay. Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay