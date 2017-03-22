WAVE RAVE: Massive week at Snapper

RETURN OF A CHAMPION: Owen Wright on his way to winning the Quiksilver Pro.

G'DAY mates.

What a massive week in surfing at Snapper Rocks with the Quiksilver Pro being held.

The waves were awesome all the way through, except for a few heats where the swell slowed down and a few blue bottles came into the line-up.

Everything else was totally epic.

The level of surfing in both the women's and the men's competition has jumped up a huge notch for the first event of the 2017 surfing calendar.

It was inspirational to watch Owen Wright come back into the Championship Tour and take first place from Matt Wilko, who was also surfing like a machine.

Owen had 2016 off while he recovered from a brain injury, and to come back and surf so radically and win through all the rounds is a massive inspiration that makes surfing so special.

He also showed so much respect for, and gave thanks to, all the friends, family and fans who helped him out during the year. It confirmed what an amazing human he is.

Bede Durbidge was the other 'motivational man' who came back after a major injury to surf with the best in the world.

In the Roxy Pro, it was great to see Stephanie Gilmore take out first place in the women's competition.

Finalist Lakey Peterson - another injured surfer in 2016 - came back to the big league and surfed with a super-radical approach to come a close second.

Lakey will be one to watch for this year.

Up in Papua New Guinea at the third Longboard Championship event at Tupira, there were some some super-sweet waves and some radical longboarding on display. Check out worldsurfleague.com.

Coming up next on April22-24 is the 37th Byron Bay Malibu Classic. Entry details are available at byronbaymalibuclub.org.

Hopefully by the end of this week, we will get the southerly winds coming back into town, giving us some off-shore winds.

The east to northeast winds are starting to give surfers the jitters and it's been too wet to play golf.

Happy days and catch you in the waves

Gaz Morgan

stylesurf@bigpond.com