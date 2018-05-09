WAVE RAVE: It's surfing but not as we know it

FOUNDERS CUP: Jordy Smith makes it look easy at Kelly Slater's WSL Surf Ranch.

FOUNDERS CUP: Jordy Smith makes it look easy at Kelly Slater's WSL Surf Ranch. WSL/Sean Rowland

IT WAS a full on weekend with the big Winter Whales Ocean Swim Classic on Sunday.

There was a massive turnout, with perfect conditions for watching swimmers charging across The Bay.

The Winter Whales always do a great job raising so much money for local community groups.

There were also waves around The Shire keeping plenty of surfers happy with the water still at a great temperature and crystal clear.

We also had the waves in Kelly Slater's WSL Surf Ranch over in the USA for the Founders' Cup of Surfing. The wave pool was a crazy spectacle.

Although I know plenty of surfers were not too buzzed by the whole thing, I reckon it was epic and fun to watch.

I'm sure any surfer would love to have a crack at the waves in the pool.

It looked like taking off at The Pass and surfing past the caravan park on one of those really good days.

All the teams were fun to watch with the World team featuring Jordy Smith and Bianca Buitendag from South Africa, Tahiti's Michel Bourez, Paige Hareb from New Zealand and Japan's Kanoa Igarashi taking first place.

Check it out at www. worldsurfleague.com.

All the surfers are now off to Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the Oi Rio Pro that starts on Saturday our time.