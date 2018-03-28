WAVE RAVE: Here come the Easter crowds

WE KEEP getting the swell rolling in from the east and the waves will just keep coming in for the long weekend of Easter.

A massive weekend in the Byron Shire as Easter is always full-on with plenty of crew coming here for the Blues Festival as well as chasing a few waves on their holidays.

School holidays start with Queensland and Victoria breaking up this weekend, bringing in heaps of kids surfing over the next few weeks. The surf usually turns on for Easter and hope it's the same again this year.

Take care surfing out there with the masses and keep a smile on your dial even when it is so busy.

Surfing lessons are also available through the Quiksilver Surf Stores in Byron Bay where we will have lessons daily at Clarkes Beach where the surf is best for learners.

Style Surfing School celebrates 19 years of teaching surfing skills in Byron Bay this weekend and many thanks for all the local support.

Bells Beach should also be on by now, hosting the Rip Curl Pro that was scheduled to kick off yesterday. Be sure to tune into watching Mick Fanning having his last contest on the WSL as he retires from full-time professional surfing.

Rip Curl Pro and Rip Curl Women's Pro Bells Beach live daily on the WSL and Facebook as well as Fox TV when the heats are on from March 28 to April 8.

Happy Days and Catch you in the Waves.

Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay