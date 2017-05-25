WAVE RAVE: Good waves will stay in Bay

G'Day Mates,

What a great week to be a surfer around these parts with plenty of great waves for the crew.

A few spots were crowded but there were plenty of waves for everyone.

The Bay has had some sweet waves with a lot of sand moving around as well. Let's hope the banks shape up for some good winter waves.

The Pros have been on the go with Tyler Wright and Adriano de Souza winning in Brazil for the Oi Rio Pro.

Next up for the Women is Fiji this weekend.

This epic event often produces some solid surf at Cloud Break and Restaurants too if the swell pumps again this year with the men kicking off in early June.

This week there is a 6 star event in Japan at the Gotcha Ichinomiya Chiba Open at Shida Point.

Lennox Heads Adam Melling and Byron Bay's Soli Baily are both over there for the event.

Meanwhile around Byron Shire we should expect the surf to hang around too with the same conditions we have been getting for the past few days.

The swell should drop a bit but then pulse as it has been doing.

Happy Days and see you in the surf.

Gaz. stylesurf@bigpond.com