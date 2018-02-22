WAVE RAVE: Gita turns it on for young and old

YOUNG AND OLD: Gita's cyclone swell made for ideal conditions over the weekend with swells up to three metres hitting Byron. Take off was critical whether on a board or on a ski.

HI MATES!

Wow, what a week of waves we had and hopefully still having.

Cyclone Gita put on a treat for surfers up and down the coast.

The Bay was the place to get out there for a few with The Pass being the favourite location for all the surfing crew to share some of the swell.

A few crew had the tow on the go with Thundercats buzzing around the Open Beach Breaks scoring some epic waves.

Surfing lessons were cancelled with the solid swell, strong currents and backwash causing havoc in The Bay.

The Gold Coast was also pumping all the way from Snapper to Kirra with the whole place chocka-block with surfers grabbing some awesome barrels.

It was a fraction quieter there too with plenty of surf action in Newcastle with the Boardriders Battle and this week has the 33rd Surfest happening there.

A lot of the best surfers in the competition circuit having to hear about how good the surf was up the coast but couldn't get there.

Happy Days and catch you in the waves.

Gaz

