WAVE RAVE: Getting in the swim for Classic

Gary Morgan | 26th Apr 2017 11:20 AM
MALIBU CLASSIC: The final of the over-40s prepare to hit the water.
MALIBU CLASSIC: The final of the over-40s prepare to hit the water. Christian Morrow

Hi Mates,

Hope you all had a great Anzac long weekend in The Bay.

Good fun and contestable waves at Wategos for the Byron Bay Malibu Clubs' legendary Longboard Classic which is always an awesome event.

Many locals as well as longboarders from up and down the coast made an appearance to surf in the competition with only a handful of other surfers in the water, something you don't see too often there.

Max and Von Pendergast were still looking after all the young kids with their massive amount of enthusiasm as always with their Keiki (Kids) surf meet.

The Byron Bay Bowlo has always been there also to support this awesome event where they hold the presentation.

Well done to the members once again raising monies for charity.

Coming up on Sunday May 7 the Byron Bay Winter Whales will be hosting the Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic.

The Winter Whales swim is also something Byron Bay can be super proud of as it has raised so much money for charity within community for the past 30 years from a group of great mates that want to give back to The Bay.

To register go to: www.byronbayocean swimclassic.com.au.

The Byron Bay SLSC look after the water patrol and members can still sign up at the club to help out on the day to run the water patrol.

There will be BBQ and frosty beers on the deck of the surf club during and after the swim to enjoy where all monies raised goes to charity.

Happy Days and Catch you in the waves. Gaz

Topics:  byron bay malibu classic byron property sales ocean swim classic wave rave with gaz

