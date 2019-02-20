WAVE RAVE: Cyclone swell warning

CAUTION: High tides and waxes have already produced destruction and beach erosion at Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay.

THERE is a BIG surf warning coming this weekend from Cyclone Oma heading our way.

THERE is a BIG surf warning coming this weekend from Cyclone Oma heading our way.

There may be a serious amount of water moving around out there as we just had the full moon along with massive tides.

Take care surfing in The Bay as a lot of debris has washed in from the sand dunes at Clarkes Beach the past week.

When the surf builds it will be strictly for "Totally Experienced Surfers Only” out there.

The Byron Bay Surf Festival is on as well this weekend so it will be interesting to see how much surfing we will get done.

The forecast is crazy but as always we will have to wait and see and check all the warnings and if in doubt, Stay Out.

Check out www.byronbay surffestival.com for the information and line-up of events to see all

weekend.

After the incident last week at Belongil beach we see how important it is for all surfers to chase up some first aid training.

The surfers did an awesome job getting their mate some first aid before the medical staff arrived on the scene and we all hoping for a quick recovery for sure.

St Johns have regular first aid courses and can be found at: www.stjohnnsw. com.au.

Last weekend we saw the Mereweather Boardriders Club win the Nudie Juice Australian Boardrider Club Battle in some good fun waves in Newcastle.

Happy Days and Catch you in the Waves, Gaz