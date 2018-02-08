WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

Hi Mates,

We have had a good fun week of waves around The Shire with The Bay in Byron producing some great waves from The Pass all the way through Main Beach, The Wreck and Belongil Beach breaks.

The open beach breaks had their moments as well with a few sweet offshore days keeping the waves clean.

We lost plenty more sand off Clarkes Beach as well as other areas that will hopefully come back in soon as there is not much beach along there at the high tide.

The swell is forecast to hang around again this week with maybe a day or two of north winds coming back in.

Over in Hawaii local Josh Moniz Wins Volcom Pipe Pro in great waves for the finals day.

Byron Bays' Soli Bailey ended up in 17th position.

During this contest, Volcom also honours Legendry waterman, Todd Chesser who we lost in 1997 whilst surfing on Oahu.

Young Australian charger, Jack Robinson who ended up 13th won this award.

Happy Days & Catch U in The Waves.

Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay