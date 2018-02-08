Menu
Login
News

WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

NEW WAVE: Jack Robinson Charging.
NEW WAVE: Jack Robinson Charging. Keoki Saguibo WSL

Hi Mates,

We have had a good fun week of waves around The Shire with The Bay in Byron producing some great waves from The Pass all the way through Main Beach, The Wreck and Belongil Beach breaks.

The open beach breaks had their moments as well with a few sweet offshore days keeping the waves clean.

We lost plenty more sand off Clarkes Beach as well as other areas that will hopefully come back in soon as there is not much beach along there at the high tide.

The swell is forecast to hang around again this week with maybe a day or two of north winds coming back in.

Over in Hawaii local Josh Moniz Wins Volcom Pipe Pro in great waves for the finals day.

Byron Bays' Soli Bailey ended up in 17th position.

During this contest, Volcom also honours Legendry waterman, Todd Chesser who we lost in 1997 whilst surfing on Oahu.

Young Australian charger, Jack Robinson who ended up 13th won this award.

Happy Days & Catch U in The Waves.

Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay

Topics:  clarkes beach surfing forecast wave rave with gary morgan

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pop-up sign-on day for Brunswick AFL

Pop-up sign-on day for Brunswick AFL

BRUNSWICK Bulldogs will be holding a pop-up sign-on day from 10am-1pm this Saturday, February 10, at Banner Park.

'Naked boy' beaten by officers': Byron demands answers

SHOCK ARREST: Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Mayor labels footage as "disturbing"

Sepultura brings heavy metal to Byron Bay

SOUTH AMERICAN: Sepultura is heavy metal band from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, formed in 1984.

Iconic 1980s band coming to the area

OPINION: Praise as pub ditches pokies

POKIE FREE: The Beach Hotel has taken the bold move to remove gaming machines.

Green MP supports removal of Gaming machines.

Local Partners