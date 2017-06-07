Wave of support for the Ben King Classic

MEMORIAL: Pictured is the late Ben King with the Simon Andersons' Premier Club Award for 2005. BK had all the legend surfers at the presentation sign the award including Michael Peterson.

BYRON Bay Boardriders Ben King Classic and Willsy's X Grom Comp are on this weekend with official entries closing at midnight on Thursday June 8.

Garrett Parkes and Soli Bailey are confirmed as starters in the open Men's division and will be vying for the $5,000 on offer as first prize.

Byron Boardrider's women's surfer Hinako Kurakawa will be eyeing off the the $800 first prize in the Open Women's division and there is $500 first prize in the Under 18 boys comp.

Now in its 42nd year the BK was originally known as the Easter Classic. The competition was renamed in 2006 after surfing stalwart Ben King passed away during a surfing competition in Yamba.

This year's Classic also sees the introduction of the Willsy X Grom Comp.

"Local legend Danny Wills and Byron Bay Board riders wants to give back to the sport,” said Club president Neil Cameron.

"Vice president Danny Wills has started this comp to help grow and promote the sport at grassroots level. So it's Danny's mission to find the next Danny Wills.”

"The BK Classic is always well supported by local businesses with the Rails Hotel kicking in the $5,000 first prize and TripADeal providing 2 trips to Hawaii that will be raffled off at the competition over the weekend.”

The awards night will be on at 5pm at the Rails Hotel in Byron Bay with another big raffle set to go off with a first prize of a trip to Latitude Zero Resort in the Telo Islands.

There will be a hotline set up on the weekend for surfers to check conditions and location of the competition.

For hotline details and sign up go to: www.bk surfclassic.com.au