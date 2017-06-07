News

Wave of support for the Ben King Classic

7th Jun 2017 3:40 PM
MEMORIAL: Pictured is the late Ben King with the Simon Andersons' Premier Club Award for 2005. BK had all the legend surfers at the presentation sign the award including Michael Peterson.
MEMORIAL: Pictured is the late Ben King with the Simon Andersons' Premier Club Award for 2005. BK had all the legend surfers at the presentation sign the award including Michael Peterson.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay Boardriders Ben King Classic and Willsy's X Grom Comp are on this weekend with official entries closing at midnight on Thursday June 8.

Garrett Parkes and Soli Bailey are confirmed as starters in the open Men's division and will be vying for the $5,000 on offer as first prize.

Byron Boardrider's women's surfer Hinako Kurakawa will be eyeing off the the $800 first prize in the Open Women's division and there is $500 first prize in the Under 18 boys comp.

Now in its 42nd year the BK was originally known as the Easter Classic. The competition was renamed in 2006 after surfing stalwart Ben King passed away during a surfing competition in Yamba.

This year's Classic also sees the introduction of the Willsy X Grom Comp.

"Local legend Danny Wills and Byron Bay Board riders wants to give back to the sport,” said Club president Neil Cameron.

"Vice president Danny Wills has started this comp to help grow and promote the sport at grassroots level. So it's Danny's mission to find the next Danny Wills.”

"The BK Classic is always well supported by local businesses with the Rails Hotel kicking in the $5,000 first prize and TripADeal providing 2 trips to Hawaii that will be raffled off at the competition over the weekend.”

The awards night will be on at 5pm at the Rails Hotel in Byron Bay with another big raffle set to go off with a first prize of a trip to Latitude Zero Resort in the Telo Islands.

There will be a hotline set up on the weekend for surfers to check conditions and location of the competition.

For hotline details and sign up go to: www.bk surfclassic.com.au

Byron Shire News

Topics:  ben king memorial classic byron bay boardriders club danny wills soli bailey

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

ACTOR Trevor Jamieson, whose portrait won the People's Choice for the National Protographic Portrait 2017, will star in Coranderrk.

Bernard Fanning adds Byron Bay show to national tour

TWO ALBUMS: Brutal Dawn completes a two-album project between Bernard Fanning and local engineer Nick DiDia.

Brutal Dawn is his latest album, produced at his local studio

Byron band hits number three on the ARIA's

In Hearts Wake's new album hase debuted number 3 on the Aria charts. Photo Contributed

In Hearts Wake's latest release secures them a top 5 place

Are these sharks way too smart for our nets?

Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh

The number of hammerheads caught in shark nets has dropped

Local Partners

Poke bowls: the new food trend coming to Byron

NEW food concept coming to Byron further cements the region's reputation as a progressive dining destination

'Dr Superman' could save girl

Andrew and Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino.

Family fights to send Paige to US doctor

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!