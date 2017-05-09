Wave of round award for Touma

BROKEN Head was the venue for the Byron Boardriders Club round last weekend with a huge turnout for the junior heats on the bank inside the point. Opens and seniors were down past Dereks among some nice left and right peaks. On the junior bank Touma Cameron won the Surfection highest scoring wave of the day. Winner of our raffle and the new Simon Anderson board from On-Board Industries was Matt Freedman.

The world tour kicks off again this week in Brazil with a couple of rookies - Ethan Ewing and Leonardo Fiorvanti are currently well down the ratings. Local surfer Soli Bailey will this month set off for Japan to compete in a 6-star event. Soli is currently sitting in fifth place on the QS ratings and will be hungry for a good result in this event.

The Ben King Surf Classic website will be up soon so make sure you sign up early.

RESULTS - Opens: 1 Jordy, 2 Sticko, 3 Bryce, 4 Jezza. Womens: 1 Kirsty, 2 Andrea, 3 Celia. Senior: 1 Sticko, 2 Bryce, 3 Sean Cochran, 4 Levi. Masters: 1 Levi, 2 Peter, 3. Phil, 4 Craig. Legends: 1 Freddo, 2 Craig, 3 Peter, 4 Phil, 5 Pommie.