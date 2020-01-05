Water tower bursts, flooding homes in Cooma

A woman has been injured and dozens of homes have been damaged after a water tank collapsed in the southern NSW town of Cooma sending thousands of litres of water gushing through the streets.

Emergency services said residents reported hearing a "loud bang" moments before the tank collapsed and partially flooded parts of the town about 9.15pm on Saturday.

NSW Police said one woman suffered minor injuries after she was knocked to the ground by water gushing though her home.

A woman has been injured and dozens of homes have been damaged after a water tank burst in Cooma in southern NSW. Picture Judy Goggin

Residents said flooding resulted in several cars "piled up" against buildings and extensive damage to their homes in streets including Moorong Place and Nimby Place.

One local last night told The Sunday Telegraph of sitting listening to light rain fall over the town before it "starting roaring outside".

"I thought it was the rain getting heavier but when I went outside the street was awash," the man said.

He said he got into his car and headed to the streets closer to the tank.

"There were people everywhere just looking dazed."

Aerial image over Cooma and water storage tanks. Moorong Pl, Cooma was flooded after one of the two storage tanks ruptured. Picture Google

Cars damaged by the water gushing through the town. Picture Judy Goggin

He said locals feared for an elderly resident who lived in Nimby Place who was trapped inside her house.

"Her home had been inundated with water and about six inches of mud.

"I helped carry her out of the bedroom and down the stairs where neighbours had called an ambulance for her."

Police said flooding also resulted in a car swept 800m down a road into a truck.

Snowy Monaro Mayor Peter Beer last night told The Sunday Telegraph it had been a terrible way to end the day.

"It's been a full day of fires and now water," Mr Beer said.

"We're very sorry that this has happened and we will try and see what's caused it and obviously rectify it."

Mr Beer said he was heartened by the fact no one was injured and that the town's water supply hasn't been compromised.

Roads also sustained major damage. Picture Judy Goggin

"I've been told by our general manager that all the people who have been affected and been accommodated elsewhere."

A NSW Police spokeswoman said SES volunteers had been deployed to the area to assist residents on Saturday night.

She said only one tank was damaged, and the town still has drinking water via a second tank.

She said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the collapse.