A resident of The Channon has written a letter criticising those who reject a proposed Dunoon Dam.
News

Water tanks won’t save you in a bushfire, but a dam will

Javier Encalada
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
A TUNTABLE CREEK resident has supported the idea of a dam in Dunoon, saying it might save the area from future bushfires.

In a letter sent to The Northern Star, Peter Larsen offered his thoughts to the Water Alliance and those against the idea of a Dunoon Dam.

"Hypocrisy finds your supporters out badly," he said.

"People oppose the use of dam water and are connected to the supply.

"People suggest tank usage will save up to 25 per cent and get their tanks filled from a water truck that fills up from the dam, and (they) also take their washing to the laundromat."

Mr Larsen, who grew up and lives in The Channon area, criticised those saying water tanks alone would be an alternative to a new dam in the area.

"People suggest system-wide efficiency and do not acknowledge that everyone is not on dam supply," he said.

"People who yell save the rainforest and nail their posters to trees.

"People, who when challenged, cannot give reasons why they oppose the dam, sheep being led by those that think they are the royal family of conservation.

"Just remember - tanks won't save you in a bushfire season like last year, but a dam will."

 

The catchment and buffer zones of a Proposed Dunoon Dam as they will be discussed by Rous County Council.
The catchment and buffer zones of a Proposed Dunoon Dam as they will be discussed by Rous County Council.

 

Mr Larsen reminisced about growing up in the area.

"So let's talk water. Back in 1951 it was so dry that my dad and his sisters were digging in the creek bottom to get water for themselves and the cattle," he said.

"They grew up respecting good times and saving for tougher times.

"That is why we have dams.

"When it floods, we store water for when it is dry. So as much as we dance about climate change, it always has and will always decide what and when we do things."

Rous County Council will meet to discuss the public reaction to the Future Water 2060 plan on December 16.

 

Read more >> Dunoon Dam debate will spill into Ballina Council

 

Read more>> Set to boil: 'Water wars' about to ramp up over Dunoon dam

