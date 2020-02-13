Water restrictions lifted but not in all areas

THE RIGHT KIND OF SPILL: Rocky Creek Dam'S level is at full supply with more than 300mm flowing over the spillway on Thursday morning.

THE RIGHT KIND OF SPILL: Rocky Creek Dam'S level is at full supply with more than 300mm flowing over the spillway on Thursday morning.

ROUS County Council has lifted water restrictions after heavy rain, with most Northern Rivers councils following their lead.

The easing of Level 2 restrictions applies to the council areas of Ballina, Byron (excluding Mullumbimby), Lismore, and Richmond Valley (excluding Casino).

Byron Shire and Richmond Valley Councils will revise the situation Mullumbimby and Casino independently.

Water restrictions in Nimbin have been lifted by Lismore City Council.

Lismore City Council’s Director of Infrastructure Peter Jeuken said the water capacity of Nimbin’s DE Williams Dam was now at capacity with strong waterflow in Mulgum Creek that feeds the dam.

Andrew Logan, Planning Manager at Rous County Council, explained the reason for this:

“Although there has been a considerable amount of rainfall over the region in the last few

weeks, not all of it has fallen over the Rocky Creek Dam catchment,” he said.

“However, with the overnight heavy rain, the dam has now reached capacity and the decision has been made to lift all water restrictions.”

After a night of heavy rainfall in the Rocky Creek Dam catchment, the dam level is at full

supply with more than 300mm flowing over the spillway on Thursday morning.

The dam last spilling was recorded in October 2018.

In the first six weeks of this year, Rocky Creek Dam has received the same amount of rain recorded in the whole of 2019.

Rous County Council General Manager, Phillip Rudd said council had a good response from the community during the water restrictions period.

“It’s been a tough few months going from an intense dry period to widespread rainfall, with

water restrictions still needing to be kept in place,” he said.

“Generally, people have understood our role to ensure that we aren’t reacting too quickly to remove restrictions until we had that certainty of supply.”

“Now that the Rocky Creek Dam level is more than 100 per cent, it certainly takes the pressure off.”

Rous County Council will continue to keep the community’s focus on reducing water consumption in our homes and gardens, so that in the event of another extended dry spell, we can be in a better position.