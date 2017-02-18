News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Water bomber sent to Lennox Head fire

Alina Rylko
| 18th Feb 2017 8:10 AM Updated: 11:24 AM
Lennox Head Fire update 18/02/17
Lennox Head Fire update 18/02/17

UPDATE, 11am:

BALLINA Shire Council has closed several roads as Rural Fire Service crews and community helper volunteers continue to battle a blaze just north of Lennox Head.

The following roads are affected by the bushfire that is currently "being controlled" by RFS crews with the help of a water airbomber.

- Ross Lane is closed from Coast Road
- Ross Lane is open from Highway to Figtree Hill
- Figtree Hill is open to residents only (must show drivers licence with address to access)
- Motorists cannot access the Pacific Highway, via Ross Lane, from the Coast Road
- Coast Road is open between Ballina and Byron; and
- Alternate route is available to head either north or south through Ballina and onto the highway.

Further update to be provided about 3.45pm.

INITIAL REPORT, 8am:

MORE Rural Fire Service resources are being sent to battle a blaze north of Lennox Head, a week after the bushfire started.

The 456 hectare fire, which briefly broke containment lines last night is currently at Advice Level, with the RFS expecting a waterbomber to arrive 9.30am Saturday.

RFS spokesperson Matt Reeves said residents in the Byron Bay area should pay attention to what what is going on, report spot fire on 000 and keep up to date with any developments.

"We had firefighters on the scene throughout the night monitoring the fire and strengthening containment lines.

"The fire is burning in difficult terrain, on swampy wetland, so it's very difficult to access the fire itself so RFS is sending an additional water bomber today to help crews contain that fire.

"Their likely to do some backburning in the area, so there will be extra smoke coming from the area today."

Today the crew includes four RFS firetrucks around 20 firefighters.

More updates to come.

