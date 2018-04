Kate has been with APN for almost two years, starting as a cadet at The Chronicle in November of 2010. She studied at Lowood State High School and the University of Queensland.

Train slams truck on crossing: Trains slams into truck stuck on crossing in Georgia. Credit: Elijah Brown via Storyful

A DRIVER in America only had seconds to escape before a train slammed into his semi-trailer in Temple, Georgia at the weekend.

The shocking footage taken by Elijah Brown shows the truck, which was stuck on the crossing, with flashers on and the driver escaping - luckily uninjured.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the train couldn't stop the collision with the truck, which was carrying cables.