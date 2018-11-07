Menu
BJ CCTV
Crime

WATCH: Thief takes $8500 in brazen Rocky car yard hit

6th Nov 2018 8:24 PM

A BRAZEN thief has stolen thousands of dollars in cash after walking into a business on Friday morning.

Entering the B&J Car Sales workshop on Musgrave St about 7.30am, the thief walked through to the office where they stole $8500 from a drawer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police wanted anyone with information to come forward.

"There is currently CCTV footage of this incident and we are asking for public assistance in regards to identifying who this person may be," Snr-Sgt Peachey said.

Dect Snr Sgt Luke Peachy addressed media about an assault in North Rockhampton on Saturday night.
Dect Snr Sgt Luke Peachy addressed media about an assault in North Rockhampton on Saturday night. Steph Allen

 

He described the man as wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark shorts with a lighter strip on the outside seam, black rubber thongs, a black baseball cap and carrying a grey backpack over one shoulder.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

b&j car sales crime stoppers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

