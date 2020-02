Region impacted by ongoing heavy downpours: Communities across the Byron Shire have been feeling effect of days of heavy rain.

AS ROUS County Council announces water restrictions have been lifted across the region, a severe thunderstorm warning is in place.

Communities across the Byron Shire have been impacted by the ongoing rainfall in the past week.

This included low-lying areas around Mullumbimby being cut off by flood water along with many roads across the shire.

Showers are still forecast for Byron Bay well into next week.

Photos View Photo Gallery