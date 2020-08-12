Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Watch St Mary’s live: College ready for Palm Beach challenge

Jason Gibbs
12th Aug 2020 10:37 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM

 

St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.

 

LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.

After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.

Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.

The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.

The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things to be wary of during virus’ second wave

        Premium Content 5 things to be wary of during virus’ second wave

        News What should the Northern Rivers be wary if a if a second COVID-19 wave hits the region?

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Business SOME of the roadside stalls are a work of art and the treasures within them can be...

        HAVING A BABY? Here are the latest hospital rules

        Premium Content HAVING A BABY? Here are the latest hospital rules

        Health COVID-19 has brought changes to how we can visit hospitals, and what happens in...

        Zion’s second brush with $100,000 Archibald Prize

        Premium Content Zion’s second brush with $100,000 Archibald Prize

        News A TALENTED Northern Rivers artist has entered Australia’s most prestigious portrait...