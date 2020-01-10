Thug jailed over brutal attack on police officer

Hayden Jessie Beggs stepped into the path of a senior constable, lined him up and threw a punch to the back of his head in broad daylight.

Security camera footage has captured the shocking moment a police officer was punched in broad daylight on one of Sydney's busiest streets in front of horrified shoppers.

The attack unfolded in August last year on Bondi Junction's Oxford St but the footage can finally be revealed after the man behind the strike, 24-year-old Hayden Jessie Beggs, was sentenced to a year in jail.

The footage shows Beggs, from Buff Point on the Central Coast, and two other men as they enter the popular shopping strip in the eastern suburbs.

Beggs, from the Central Coast, will spend the next 12 months in jail. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

The officer had initially approached Beggs after the group appeared to be showing off items to each other and acting suspiciously outside the Eastern Hotel.

They ran off past Westfield Bondi Junction with officers giving chase.

When the officer was able to catch up to the group, and grab one of them, Beggs stepped into his path, lined him up and threw a punch to the back of the senior constable's head, court documents state.

The blow forced the detective to let go of one of the men and resulted in him sustaining serious injuries to the hand he attempted to block the strike with.

Beggs and his associates were brought to the attention of police after reportedly acting suspiciously before the chase.

"I didn't assault anyone," Beggs pleaded when officers later arrested him at a nearby pub.

He was located playing the pokies at the Tea Garden Hotel just hours after the attack down the road.

One of the men who ran from police, Omar Chamma, had said he did not know Beggs or the other man.

Neither were charged by police.

Hayden Beggs was jailed for the attack. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

"I only met them at a pub last night … I know them as David and Anthony," he told police.

Detectives then established that Mr Chamma and Beggs were friends on Facebook, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest Beggs was wanted on a warrant after his parole was revoked.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of assaulting a police officer before he was sentenced at Central Local Court on Monday.

A charge of obstructing police was withdrawn.

His lawyer Julianne Lim had disputed some of the facts of the case during a hearing last year, before he was sentenced to jail for a year with a non-parole period of nine months.

