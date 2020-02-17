Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Python eats 'massive' cat.
News

WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

Matt Collins
17th Feb 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers.

A Sunshine Coast snake catcher has warned families of the dangers of letting cats outside after footage shows him catching a massive carpet python who had recently feasted on a Kin Kin resident's pet.

Noosa Snake Catcher Luke Huntley was called out to the emotional Kin Kin woman's home on Tuesday, January 28 to relocate the large python who had managed to consume the large pet.

"Wow. That is a big snake and that is a massive cat," he said.

 

In a video he recorded while removing the rather full python, Huntley reminded viewers why cats should remain inside.

"The number one killer of outdoor cats is cars by a lot," he said.

Noosa Snake Catcher, Luke Huntley has a strong message for cat owners after he caught this carpet python after it consumed a Kin Kin family's cat.
Noosa Snake Catcher, Luke Huntley has a strong message for cat owners after he caught this carpet python after it consumed a Kin Kin family's cat.

"So by keeping them inside you're keeping them safe."

"Also you're saving so much wildlife," he said.

"Feral and domestic cats do an insane amount of damage to our wildlife as well."

If you require the services of the Noosa Snake Catcher he can be contacted on 0499 920 290.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks noosa snake catcher snake eats cat
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        Weather Wild storms with heavy rain could race through parts of the south, east and west this week with a tropical cyclone bubbling up in the north.

        FOR SALE: Nimbin’s million dollar properties

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Nimbin’s million dollar properties

        Property Here are five of the most expensive properties for sale

        Good news announced for locals wanting a Splendour ticket

        premium_icon Good news announced for locals wanting a Splendour ticket

        News A full list of locations for Splendour tickets.

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        News The event was rescheduled due to the recent wet weather