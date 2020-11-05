WATCH: Man punched, kicked in middle of Maccas

AN expectant father has avoided jail for a "disgusting" attack in which he and two others hunted down a food delivery driver and bashed him in front of onlookers at a McDonald's restaurant.

Outside of Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 22-year-old would not say why he carried out the prolonged attack at the Harbour Town restaurant on April 22 and instead blamed it on his intoxication.

Marcus William Kloser pleaded guilty to a string of offences including assault occasioning bodily harm and affray.

Footage was played to the court of the attack that occurred in and outside of the restaurant and lasted minutes.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep labelled Kloser the main offender in the "disgusting" assault on the Uber Eats driver, who was left injured and out of work for 10 days.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse grimaced as the footage was played in court.

"I'm absolutely disgusted with you," she said.

A group of men is seen hunting the delivery driver throughout the restaurant in front of stunned, "helpless staff".

They follow him and throw punches before bringing him to the ground where Kloser repeatedly kicked and hit the driver.

At one point the driver tried to barricade himself in the bathroom but they continued to pursue him.

A woman tried to intervene but was thrown out of the way.

The fight spilt out of the restaurant and the group chased the man through the drive-thru, swerving in and out of waiting cars.

"It was not very late at night. There were people still (in) the drive-thru and had to put up with you, chasing the complainant around the cars. How dare you," Magistrate Dowse said.

"The violence was continual. It went on for minutes. At one point he was on the ground … people were punching and I saw you kicking.

"You've even continued on in the police presence. You've got an amazing amount of determination in committing offences, very little in your rehab."

Magistrate Dowse sentenced Kloser to 18 months jail with immediate parole and ordered he pay the victim $800 in restitution.

"I have decided not to imprison (you) … because I want you to get a job and pay up that restitution and I want it paid quickly," she said.

She said his only saving grace was there was no serious injuries.

His solicitor, Ashleigh Nicholls said her client was remorseful and found it tough to watch the footage. She said he had struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past. His partner, who supported him in court, was pregnant and due in May 2021.

Outside of court, Kloser said: "I'm sorry (to the victim). If I could go back I wouldn't have done it."

