Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mad Hueys donate to Gladstone Family
Local Faces

WATCH: Mad Hueys random act of kindness for local family

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
10th Oct 2020 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE lucky Gladstone family has been donated new clothing and hats from The Mad Hueys in their visit to the Port City.

Joined by GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman, the boys, known for their travel YouTube videos and Instagram page, presented Emma Grant and her four children the donation at Last Wave Surf Shop on Saturday morning.

 

The Mad Hueys donate merch to local Gladstone family (bottom left) Kai Lanser, Rocco O'Connor, Evie Grant, Emma Grant and Harli Janson.
The Mad Hueys donate merch to local Gladstone family (bottom left) Kai Lanser, Rocco O'Connor, Evie Grant, Emma Grant and Harli Janson.

 

Mr Stedman said the random act of kindness was a way to get "good karma for surf" as the group prepared to head out to the Swains.

"Emma and her family have been selected from hundreds and thousands of people in Queensland," Mr Stedman said.

"They're the lucky recipients of some gifts from Ryan and the Mad Hueys."

Ryan said he was "stoked" to see the young family doing well and hoped they'd enjoy the gifts.

Related stories:

Mad blokes make foray into beer world

Ricciardo caught in middle of legal dispute over the 'Shoey'

Surf shop carves up milestone

More Stories

charity community gladstone businesses random act of kindness the mad hueys
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

        Premium Content SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

        News NSW Police detailed the results of their patrols across three LGAs for the last fortnight, including burnouts on our beaches

        Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        Premium Content Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        News Byron too cool for school as Big Prawn and Big Banana trade barbs over who is the...

        ‘Big change’ coming for university fees

        Premium Content ‘Big change’ coming for university fees

        News THE senate has passed the job ready graduate bill which has been described as a...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month