Watch live: Seibold breaks silence after Broncos sacking

Anthony Seibold will front the media this morning following his sacking from the Brisbane Broncos.

In a statement, the beleaguered club announced the coach had asked to walk away from his position after a string of losses.

"As a result, Anthony approached Chairman Karl Morris late last week to indicate he did not wish to continue as Coach of the Brisbane Broncos," the statement said.

"The Board understands Anthony's situation and has accepted his wishes to step down from the position."

The departing coach is set to address his players for the final time before a holding a press conference at 9am AEST.

Seibold was sacked on Tuesday after his position became untenable.

The 45-year-old is the shortest serving coach in Brisbane's 32-year history, lasting only 20 months into a five-year contract and finishing with a winning record of 37 per cent.

What will he have to say when he addresses the media? Tune in to watch the press conference right here.

