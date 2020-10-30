Menu
Politics

WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

by Jack Mckay Domanii Cameron Tanya French
30th Oct 2020 11:47 AM

 

The stakes couldn't be higher when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition leader Deb Frecklington face off in the final debate of the election campaign before voters head to the polls tomorrow. 

The pair will go head-to-head from 1pm today during a debate at the Media Club.

Ms Frecklington will be looking to avenge Wednesday night's debate loss, after an audience of undecided voters handed Ms Palaszczuk the win with 53 per cent of the vote compared to Ms Frecklington with 30 per cent during The Courier-Mail/Sky News People's Forum.

It was a fiery debate where the pair clashed over Queensland's border lockdown and LNP's costings.

WATCH TODAY'S LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE!

Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will face off again
QLD PREMIER MAKES BORDER DECISION

It will be a critical debate as voters head to the polls tomorrow. The Courier-Mail and Sky News will call the winners first in unmissable seat-by-seat coverage at couriermail.com.au which begins when the polling booths open and continues right through until the end of the count tomorrow night.

As well as live results coverage, we'll bring readers in-depth analysis of how the vote plays out, what it means for Queenslanders plus live video from the winners and losers speeches.

