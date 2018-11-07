Menu
Car fire in Dalby
News

WATCH: Landcruiser bursts into flames in Dalby yard

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Nov 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

A VEHICLE has burst into flames and been completely gutted on a property in Dalby this morning.

Emergency Services were called to the scene just before 11.30am, when reports came through that a Toyota Landcruiser parked at an address on Barry Place had caught alight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put out the flames swiftly, and managed to save a caravan that was parked behind the vehicle.

A tinnie attached to the top of Landcruiser suffered severe damage.

QFES had to secure the area due to the danger of gas bottles located near the flaming vehicle, and were able to avoid extra damage.

The house where the vehicle was parked received minor heat and burn marks on guttering located above the Landcruiser.

A QFES spokesperson said the incident is not believed to be suspicious,with no one in the vehicle at the time it caught alight.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

dalby dalby police editors picks emergency emergency services fire qas qfes

