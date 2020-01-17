Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dust storm at Quilpie. Credit: Meggie Rutledge via Storyful
Weather

WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

by Layla Ferris
17th Jan 2020 8:35 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE extraordinary moment a dust storm enveloped a Quilpie property, west of Roma, yesterday afternoon has been captured on video.

This timelapse, filmed by Meggie Rutledge, shows a massive wall of dust moving across a stretch of land near Quilpie.

Rutledge said the dust "almost instantly turned day to night."

"Following the dust cloud was thunder, lightning, and some heavy rain," Rutledge told Storyful.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning earlier on Thursday afternoon, saying parts of Queensland could be hit with damaging winds and heavy rain. 

dust storm editors picks quilpie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        premium_icon What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        News MAYOR reveals how council will help lessen the negative impacts on locals from high demand and high rents in the shire.

        FULL LIST: Level 2 water restrictions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Level 2 water restrictions

        News LEVEL 2 water restrictions will be imposed on Monday for Rous Water customers, what...

        Surf club’s amenities get much-needed funding boost

        premium_icon Surf club’s amenities get much-needed funding boost

        News Those facilities at the vital coastal club have been the same since 1982.

        Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        premium_icon Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        News Your bloke could be transformed by a grooming makeover