Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Incredible images show inland sea in Queensland’s Outback, as the state’s southwest continues to endure major flooding, stranding entire herds of cattle.
Incredible images show inland sea in Queensland’s Outback, as the state’s southwest continues to endure major flooding, stranding entire herds of cattle.
Weather

Watch: Cattle marooned in Outback ocean

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE footage has emerged of an inland sea in Queensland's Outback, as the state's southwest continues to endure major flooding.

As intense winds and rainfall continues to fall across the Queensland coast, there are some farmers more inland still feeling the aftermath of the past weeks of prolonged downfall.

In the area around the town of Thargomindah, what used to be hectares of dry grazing land is now awash, leaving entire herds of cattle stranded.

Incredible images from the Cloncurry Mustering Company show large parts of the normally arid region underwater in an endless inland sea of brown water.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

 

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

Helicopters are the only way farmers can get out to see their waterlogged stock.

In one photo, the water can be seen almost engulfing an entire hard, sitting just below their heads as they struggle to find higher ground.

Other southwest towns such as St George are still recovering after last month's floods saw the Balonne River reach a peak of 12.2m, cutting the town off completely for days.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

 

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
flooding livestock

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        premium_icon Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        News BANGALOW koalas are already receiving help from national and even international volunteers to plant thousands of trees.

        ‘We are ready’ for COVID-19 outbreak, says health boss

        premium_icon ‘We are ready’ for COVID-19 outbreak, says health boss

        News “AT SOME point, somewhere, there is going to be a positive COVID-19 case, and we...

        $50k fellowship to help find solutions to ‘failed system’

        premium_icon $50k fellowship to help find solutions to ‘failed system’

        News Australia isn’t doing enough to help at-risk kids but this man hopes to change...

        Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        premium_icon Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        Celebrity VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie...