WATCH: Brown snake trapped in a macadamia nut

An eastern brown snake.Photo Contributed
TWO Northern Rivers wildlife rescuers have had a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a snake that was caught in a tricky situation.

Fauna Fetchers, Sophie and Bridget, regularly catch and relocate snakes, but this particular eastern brown was wearing a rather unusual fashion item ...  a macadamia nut.

The snake had somehow managed to slither through the nut, getting stuck along the way.

The girls said: "I probably won't see it again in my lifetime."

 

