WATCH: Adani activists shut down coal port

Anti-Adani protesters have locked themselves to a coal handling facility at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
Anti-Adani protesters have locked themselves to a coal handling facility at Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Front Line Action Group on Coal
Campbell Gellie
ANTI-Adani activists have entered Abbot Point Coal Terminal and locked themselves to a coal loading facility.

It is the second time in a week that activists have done that, stopping operations at the Adani owned port.

According to combative Frontline Action on Coal group, five protesters locked themselves to the coal handling facility at 6am on Thursday morning.

A release from the group state the protesters did it to ramp up pressure on the Australian Labor Party before the first sitting of parliament on Monday.

The group want to State Government to veto Adani's application for a $1billion Federal Government loan to build a railway to the Galilee Basin- something Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already promised to do.

But while attacking Adani, one of the protesters, 47-year-old Megan Armstrong from Townsville, said the government should go one step further an also veto rail giant Aurizon's bid for $1billion to also build the railway.

After last Thursday's protests Adani vowed to beef up security at the port.

"It was worth putting my body on the line," Ella Skerret, 26, an artist from Coffs Harbour said.

Topics:  abbot point adani anti adani bowen news editors picks front line action on coal mackay news news bowen protesters stop adani

Mackay Daily Mercury

