Menu
Login
Solomone Kata takes the ball up during the Warriors' clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney on March 24. Picture: Steve Christo/AAP
Solomone Kata takes the ball up during the Warriors' clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney on March 24. Picture: Steve Christo/AAP
Rugby Union

Warriors star Solomone Kata code-hops into Super Rugby

by Fox Sports
16th Oct 2019 6:02 PM

NRL star Solomone Kata has switched codes and signed a three-year Super Rugby contract with the Brumbies.

The 24-year-old Tonga and New Zealand league international was born in Tonga and moved to Auckland in 2011 on a rugby scholarship.

The powerful centre has played 93 NRL games for the Warriors, scoring 46 tries from 2015-19.

"What attracted us to Solomone is that he is a point of difference player with a physical profile to add to our squad," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

"He is a very powerful and dynamic footballer who has the ability to stress any defensive line.

"Beyond having a very successful career in the NRL, Solomone also has a strong rugby union background having grown up playing the game.

"This prior knowledge and experience will help him make the transition back to rugby.

"At this stage we see him as a utility back and we will be open-minded about the position he plays for the Brumbies in 2020."

brumbies dan mckellar new zealand warriors nrl solomone kata super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Music TONES and I is the breakout pop artist of the year with her smash hit Dance Monkey.

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Whats On At the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run 2019

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    Environment The killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother

    THANKYOU: The firies keeping us safe when disaster strikes

    THANKYOU: The firies keeping us safe when disaster strikes

    News Volunteer fireys thanked for their efforts