Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Majority listen to health warnings, as some continue to get fined

        premium_icon Majority listen to health warnings, as some continue to get...

        News POLICE are “grateful” to the community for following the directions to stay at home over the Easter long weekend.

        Anzacs can be honoured with home-made tribute

        premium_icon Anzacs can be honoured with home-made tribute

        News BALLINA councillor encouraging others to make a wreath.

        Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        premium_icon Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        Opinion THIS is more than simple entertainment.

        Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        premium_icon Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        News A MASSIVE discrepancy in fuel prices on the Northern Rivers is exposing some...