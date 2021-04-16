Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Warning over potentially deadly $7 Kmart doggy toy

by Jackie Sinnerton
16th Apr 2021 5:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australians love a Kmart bargain but one product is causing shoppers grave concern that it could actually be deadly.

Ladybird toys for dogs are being sold for $7 at the bargain store but they contain button batteries which could kill an animal if ingested.

"Dogs can easily rip to pieces these play toys and even if they don't swallow the battery themselves they could leave it on the floor for a child to pick up," Brisbane veterinarian Dr Josh Llinas said.

When chewed or punctured alkaline batteries leak a caustic substance that can burn a pet's mouth, oesophagus or stomach. If your pet swallows a portion of a battery, or a whole battery, it can cause an obstruction or blockage in their intestines.

Kmart is selling chew toys for dogs containing potentially lethal button batteries. Picture: Supplied
Kmart is selling chew toys for dogs containing potentially lethal button batteries. Picture: Supplied

Thanks to tireless work by Choice, the ACCC and grieving families in December last year, seven years after the death of little Summer Steer from the Sunshine Coast, the Australian government introduced new mandatory safety information standards for all products containing button batteries.

Manufacturers, suppliers and retailers were given 18 months to comply with the standards that require secure battery compartments to stop children from accessing the batteries, compliance testing to demonstrate the batteries are secure warnings and emergency advice on packaging child-resistant packaging for higher risk batteries.

Four-year-old Summer died in June 2013 after swallowing a two-centimetre button battery.

"The warnings on these kind of dog toys should be large and easily spotted by shoppers so they are well aware to keep a close eye on the pet while at play," Dr Llinas said.

Kmart has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Warning over potentially deadly $7 Kmart doggy toy

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

consumer news dog toy editors picks kmart recall

Just In

    Just In

      NSW woman dead after vaccine

      NSW woman dead after vaccine
      • 16th Apr 2021 4:58 AM

      Top Stories

        Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        Premium Content Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        News Inquiries continue into the car surfing incident on Monday. Locals are fed up with people joy riding along the steep dead end road.

        ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        Premium Content ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        News It comes after an Australian university asked its staff to use more gender neutral...

        Man accused of child sexual assault to undergo health report

        Premium Content Man accused of child sexual assault to undergo health report

        Crime Alleged assaults of children occurred around Mullumbimby

        Cocaine, LSD allegedly found after traffic stop

        Premium Content Cocaine, LSD allegedly found after traffic stop

        Crime Police claim they found the drugs after stopping the man when he allegedly failed...