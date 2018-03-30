Menu
Treasured north coast creek unsafe for swimming after spill

The public is urged not to swim in Coffs Creek until contaminated water is flushed out to sea by the tides.
The public is urged not to swim in Coffs Creek until contaminated water is flushed out to sea by the tides. Trevor Veale

UPDATE: THE public is urged not to swim or fish along Coffs Creek for at least the next 24 hours following a sewage spill into the waterway.

This morning the council advised that water quality testing has been undertaken at nine points from the spill site to the mouth of Coffs Creek.

"The samples have been analysed and the community are advised not to enter the water at Coffs Creek and not to fish or swim in the area," the council said in a statement a short time ago.

"Signage has been erected along the affected area of the creek and council staff will be patrolling the area today to ensure that the public are aware of the issue.

"Further samples will be taken today and the community updated again tomorrow morning."

 

EARLIER: COFFS Harbour City Council has made an urgent call to swimmers to stay out of Coffs Creek.

It comes following a sewer spill, that the council was notified of on Thursday at 9.15am, by a member of the community.

"The blockage was cleared by 9:50am and nine sample points were identified upstream of the spill site to the mouth of Coffs Creek," a council spokeswoman said.

"These samples have been sent to the Coffs Harbour Laboratory for testing and the results will be available tomorrow morning and the public informed of the findings.

"In the interim as a matter of precaution the community are advised to not enter Coffs Creek and not to fish or swim in the area until further notified."

