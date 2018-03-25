Menu
Login
News

Warning: Deadly infection found in cheese varieties

Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.
Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection. Dorling Kindersley
Matty Holdsworth
by

THEY are the words no cheese lover ever wants to read: product recall.

Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.

Listeria claimed the lives of six Australians early in the year after contaminated rockmelon was sold.

The NSW Food Authority has advised that Washed Rind Pty Ltd has recalled cheeses made in France from IGA and Supa IGA in NSW, independent retailers in Queensland and the ACT, Foodlands IGA and independent retailers in South Australia, and IGA and Supa IGA along with independent retailers in Western Australia.

The products include:

  • Saint Simeon 200g
  • Brie de Nangis 1kg
  • Le Vignelait Brillat Savarin 500g
  • Coulommiers Truffe 800g
  • Le Coulommiers 500g
  • Brie de Brie Pasteurise 2.8kg

All of these products have a best-before date of April 8 and April 22.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause illness to pregnant woman and unborn babies, and potentially be fatal.

The Food Safety Standards Australia New Zealand also issued a statement warning people not to eat the cheese.

NSW Health advised last week that a woman in her 90s, who had significant underlying health risks, had died earlier this month.

Nineteen people have been infected so far.

Topics:  cheese editors picks listeria product recall recall warning

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

THE former Cold Chisel member is coming to play locally with his band in April.

EXCLUSIVE: Juanes, the Latin heartthrob coming to Bluesfest

ON STAGE: Juanes performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on in New York.

He has sold 15 million records and won 20 Latin Grammys

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Local Partners