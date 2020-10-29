Warning as popular food item recalled

An urgent recall has been issued for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there is plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel yesterday afternoon.

The protein balls are available across Australia and are sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel nationally.

South Australian store On the Run also sells the balls and the health food can be bought in pharmacies and online retail outlets nationally.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 21/07/21 with batch number M2310.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)," Food Safety Australia said.

"Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed."

Anyone who has bought from the potentially bad batch can return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund.

