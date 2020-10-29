Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Warning as popular food item recalled

29th Oct 2020 8:44 AM

 

An urgent recall has been issued for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there is plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel yesterday afternoon.

The protein balls are available across Australia and are sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel nationally.

South Australian store On the Run also sells the balls and the health food can be bought in pharmacies and online retail outlets nationally.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 21/07/21 with batch number M2310.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)," Food Safety Australia said.

"Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed."

Anyone who has bought from the potentially bad batch can return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.
The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.

 

Originally published as Warning as popular food item recalled

More Stories

bounce consumer news editors picks food health protein ball recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

        Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        Premium Content Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        News Film delves into some of the creative ‘firsts’ in the alternative scene of the...

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        Politics ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by reporters over shredding scandal

        'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        Premium Content 'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        News Another group has voiced concerns about the proposed water strategy