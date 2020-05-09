Warne lifts the lid on loving Liz Hurley

Shane Warne has opened up on his relationship with actor Liz Hurley and her first visit to the cricket legend’s Melbourne home.

Warne and the UK movie star were engaged, sharing a high-profile relationship between 2011 and 2013 after they met at the races in England.

The King of Spin was already no stranger to the spotlight, but dating Hurley brought him a different level of media attention entirely, he says in Fox Cricket series A Week With Warnie, premiering Monday at 8pm (EDT).

"I suppose it was the sporting world meeting her world … It was one of those things where we just collided," Warne said on the program.

"When she first came to Australia we had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so I didn't introduce her to my children until it was real and I believed it had a future - it wasn't just a bit of fun.

"So six months down the track she finally comes to meet the children in Australia and it was an absolute circus.

"I mean, the next door neighbour's kids were selling cordial for a buck out the front!

"All sorts of things were happening. They were dropping off golf clubs at the front trying to put her name on them."

Media outside of Warne’s Melbourne home during Hurley’s 2011 visit.

The delivery of a new mattress at Warne's home during Hurley's visit particularly raised eyebrows at the time, both in Australia and the UK. But Warne said on the program that there was an innocent explanation for the timing of the purchase.

"I was renovating my house and we got all new bedrooms and we all got new beds, so I said, 'we may as well get new mattresses too'," Warne said.

"And so I got a new mattress delivered.

"The one thing out of all the stuff that got delivered, whether it be couches and all that, they got that picture of a guy carrying a bed...

"Of course, 'Shane Warne wants to get rid of the old mattress, let's put in the new one'."

Speaking about his relationship with Hurley, Warne added: "(I'm) quite sad it's over because I still care about her deeply and she's a wonderful person."

The mattress that caused a stir.

Originally published as Warne lifts lid on Hurley 'circus'